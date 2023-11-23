Rad Power cargo e-bikes $400 off for Thanksgiving, Anker portable power stations from $119, more

Thanksgiving Day is giving you a chance to score a series of all-time lows on Rad Power’s cargo e-bikes. Two models right now are $400 off at $1,599 each, with the holiday savings also carrying over to tons of Anker portable power stations from $119. Plus, the early Black Friday deals carry over to plenty of other e-bikes and EVs.

Rad Power takes $400 off cargo e-bikes

Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale is in full swing, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season, with two particular e-bike discounts now increasing from $200 off to $400 off. This increased discount will affect two particular models, with the RadWagon 4 being a favorite now that it’s being offered for $1,599 shipped, down from its $1,999 price tag.

The RadWagon 4 e-bike comes equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, as well as custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, wattmeter, and a USB port to charge your devices.

You’ll also find the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike discounted to $1,599 shipped, down from $1,999. Both of today’s discounts also come backed with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

Tons of Anker portable power stations are on sale

Anker’s lineup of portable power stations are getting in on the Black Friday savings with some of the best discounts ever. A favorite has the new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh dropping lower than ever before at $118.99. It’s 30% off the usual $170 price tag and falling to the all-time low. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention, too. The perfect option for bridging the gap between Anker’s more mobile-friendly portable chargers and its flagship power banks, we break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter joins the Black Friday savings

With Thanksgiving having officially arrived, Segway has added more models to its Amazon Black Friday deals, taking up to 47% off this selection of electric kickscooters like the Ninebot ES4 for $479.99 shipped. Down from its $850 price tag, today’s deal gives you $370 in savings, dropping costs just $10 above the current going used rate and returning it to a long-awaited all-time low. It even beats out our previous mention by $55 and matches with the short-lived fall Prime Day deal price from the beginning of October. It also comes with an extra external battery that you’d normally have to purchase for $200+ on most days.

The Ninebot ES4 kickscooter comes equipped with an upgraded 300W (800W peak) motor that can reach top speeds of 18.6 MPH while its dual-187Wh batteries (combined 374Wh capacity) extend its travel range up to 28 miles on a single charge. It comes with an array of features to make your commutes or joyrides that much more comfortable and smooth, like non-pneumatic tires for less worry of getting a flat, built-in customizable LED lights, a built-in LED headlight, a double-braking system, a slip-resistant baseboard, and you’ll have full control of its settings via the digital display or via the Segway-Ninebot app.

