Toyota’s long-range solid-state EV batteries will be more limited than expected

After unveiling plans for breakthrough solid-state EV batteries, promising unrealistic long-range capabilities, it seems Toyota’s tech will be in short supply.

Toyota presented its battery roadmap in June at a tech briefing as it looks to secure its spot in the industry’s future.

The plans include two next-gen EV batteries, a performance and popularized version. Toyota said the performance battery, due out in 2026, will power its next-gen EV with 1,000 km (620 mi) CLTC range.

The popularized is designed to reduce costs by 40% while boosting the range by 20% compared to its current bZ4X. It will include LFP batteries and is expected to be “put to practical use” in 2026-2027.

Toyota’s bZ4X provides up to 382 miles CLTC range, so an extra 20% would put it slightly over 458 miles. The company plans to use it in EVs in the “popular price range.”

Alongside the low-cost battery, Toyota will develop a high-performance battery using a bipolar structure and high nickel cathode for even more performance.

EV battery tech timeline (Source: Toyota)

Toyota’s solid-state EV batteries will be limited

After discovering a “technological breakthrough,” Toyota said it was accelerating the development of solid-state batteries.

Toyota’s solid-state EV batteries will improve range by 20% with fast charge capabilities in 20 mins. The company is also planning a higher-level battery, which aims to improve range by 50%.

Two versions are planned. One with a 621-mile range, and the other will exceed 745 miles, according to Toyota.

The company aims to bring the tech to market in 2027-2028, but it will likely be extremely limited if it happens.

Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

A recent Toyota Times post said mass production is expected “for 2030 and beyond.” Toyota partnered with Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan to advance the technology last month.

However, the report notes that production will only be enough for “over ten thousand vehicles.” This is in line with Toyota’s production plans.

Toyota EV concepts (Source: Toyota)

By 2030, Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million EVs or about a third of its global volume. The automaker plans to launch ten new EVs by 2026.

Electrek’s Take

Toyota has made a lot of promises in the past that have yet to come to fruition. The automaker has been promising solid-state batteries with long-range capabilities for at least ten years.

Its first EV powered by solid-state batteries was initially due out in 2021, then in 2022. Now, it’s 2027-2028. But, in 2030, it will still be limited.

These are just concepts that are under development. Actual launch times can and will likely change ahead of launching.

Toyota cut its electric vehicles sales forecast for the year by nearly 40% earlier this month. The company said it will lean into its hybrids “to avoid the price competition” with EVs.