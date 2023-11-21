 Skip to main content

Toyota’s long-range solid-state EV batteries will be more limited than expected

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 21 2023 - 11:44 am PT
28 Comments
Toyota-solid-state-EV-batteries

After unveiling plans for breakthrough solid-state EV batteries, promising unrealistic long-range capabilities, it seems Toyota’s tech will be in short supply.

Toyota presented its battery roadmap in June at a tech briefing as it looks to secure its spot in the industry’s future.

The plans include two next-gen EV batteries, a performance and popularized version. Toyota said the performance battery, due out in 2026, will power its next-gen EV with 1,000 km (620 mi) CLTC range.

The popularized is designed to reduce costs by 40% while boosting the range by 20% compared to its current bZ4X. It will include LFP batteries and is expected to be “put to practical use” in 2026-2027.

Toyota’s bZ4X provides up to 382 miles CLTC range, so an extra 20% would put it slightly over 458 miles. The company plans to use it in EVs in the “popular price range.”

Alongside the low-cost battery, Toyota will develop a high-performance battery using a bipolar structure and high nickel cathode for even more performance.

Toyota-solid-state-EV-batteries
EV battery tech timeline (Source: Toyota)

Toyota’s solid-state EV batteries will be limited

After discovering a “technological breakthrough,” Toyota said it was accelerating the development of solid-state batteries.

Toyota’s solid-state EV batteries will improve range by 20% with fast charge capabilities in 20 mins. The company is also planning a higher-level battery, which aims to improve range by 50%.

Two versions are planned. One with a 621-mile range, and the other will exceed 745 miles, according to Toyota.

The company aims to bring the tech to market in 2027-2028, but it will likely be extremely limited if it happens.

Toyota-solid-state-batteries
Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

A recent Toyota Times post said mass production is expected “for 2030 and beyond.” Toyota partnered with Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan to advance the technology last month.

However, the report notes that production will only be enough for “over ten thousand vehicles.” This is in line with Toyota’s production plans.

Toyota-EVs
Toyota EV concepts (Source: Toyota)

By 2030, Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million EVs or about a third of its global volume. The automaker plans to launch ten new EVs by 2026.

Electrek’s Take

Toyota has made a lot of promises in the past that have yet to come to fruition. The automaker has been promising solid-state batteries with long-range capabilities for at least ten years.

Top comment by Triangulatorr

Liked by 7 people

Well, maybe the batteries will be more limited than some expected, but not more limited than most who've paid the slightest attention over the last decade.

View all comments

Its first EV powered by solid-state batteries was initially due out in 2021, then in 2022. Now, it’s 2027-2028. But, in 2030, it will still be limited.

These are just concepts that are under development. Actual launch times can and will likely change ahead of launching.

Toyota cut its electric vehicles sales forecast for the year by nearly 40% earlier this month. The company said it will lean into its hybrids “to avoid the price competition” with EVs.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Toyota

Toyota

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising