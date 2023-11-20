Schneider hits 1 million emission-free miles using Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks

Freight logistics specialist Schneider is celebrating a huge milestone in the commercial EV space today, reporting its fleet of electric trucks from Daimler’s Freightliner brand has surpassed 1 million total miles driven – all without any carbon emissions. We love to see it.

Schneider National Inc. ($SNDR) and its unmistakable bright orange trucks are not only hauling freight, but also over 85 years of experience in transportation that help bring in over $6.6 billion in revenue each year.

In the commercial segment, Schneider has been one of the earlier adopters of sustainable freight alternatives, including electric trucks – particularly the eCascadia from Daimler Trucks-owned Freightliner.

Schneider worked alongside Daimler Trucks North America to pilot the early eCascadia trucks through 2019 and 2020, which has since expanded into a current fleet of nearly 100 vehicles. To support this growing number of orange electric trucks hitting the road, Schneider opened a massive charging hub at its operations center in California, east of downtown Los Angeles this summer.

The site is capable of fast charging up to 32 electric trucks at once and was definitely one of the enablers that has helped get Schneider’s EVs on the roads more quickly, helping contribute to the company’s latest milestone.

Credit: Schneider





Schneider electric trucks eclipse 1 million total miles

Since beginning to haul customer freight using the electric trucks this past January, Schneider says its fleet has grown to 92 Daimler eCascadia BEVs and 2 all-electric yard spotters. In that time, the company has been able to safely transport customer freight over 1 million miles – avoiding approximately 3.3 million pounds of carbon emissions.

Schneider states the carbon savings using the electric trucks are the equivalent of removing more than 330 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the road for an entire year. Initial customers who helped contribute to the mileage milestone include Goodyear and Frito-Lay North America. In fact, PepsiCo Foods North America vice president and chief sustainability officer, David Allen spoke to its ongoing relationship with Schneider and its electrification strategy:

Frito-Lay’s strides in eliminating Scope 3 emissions were exemplified this year through our first-ever third-party electric vehicle shipment with Schneider. As the first to contract transport on Schneider’s eCascadia fleet, our collaboration serves as a blueprint for how Frito-Lay and PepsiCo are working alongside our transportation partners to build a sustainable food system and reach our PepsiCo Positive net-zero emissions goal by 2040.

To celebrate the sustainability milestone, Schneider president and CEO Mark Rourke will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closing bell tomorrow, November 21. Looking ahead, Schneider says it will continue to progress toward its goal of reducing per-mile emissions by 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035. Per its release, it is already more than halfway to its 2025 goal.