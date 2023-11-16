Greenworks early Black Friday electric tool sale goes live, EVOLV e-scooters, more

The annual Greenworks early Black Friday sale is now live, discounting an assortment of electric tools ahead of Thanksgiving Week. There’s also much of the same pre-holiday fanfare carrying over to these EVOLV electric scooters, as well as a chance to shore up those hedges with this WORX 40V 24-inch cordless electric trimmer at $175.

Greenworks early Black Friday sale now live

Greenworks is now launching its annual early Black Friday sale, discounting a collection of its popular electric tools in the process. You’ll find everything from its signature electric lawn mowers to prepare for next spring, to more relevant electric snow blowers and everything in-between. There are pages of discounts up for grabs right now over on the company’s official site, but there are some landing pages that may help with your savings journey.

These EVOLV electric scooters are on sale, too

EVOLV has launched its Black Friday sale, taking up to $200 off three of its electric scooter models, like the customer favorite Terra for $1,129 shipped. Down from its regular $1,229 price tag, today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked for this particular model since its release last year, considering it first debuted at a slightly higher $1,245 price tag, and has received few actual discounts since. You can learn more about it by heading below the fold, or by checking out our in-depth review.

This electric scooter comes equipped with dual 600W motors and a 48V battery that propels it to top speeds of 31 MPH and travels up to 34 miles on a single charge – able to fully recharge from zero in five to seven hours. It features two driving modes, Dual mode to activate both motors together to produce 2,200W of peak power for steep inclines and max speed, and Eco mode to activate only one motor for a more controlled 15 MPH speed. It also comes with front and rear shocks, dual-drum brakes, twin LED headlights, twin LED taillights, in-deck lights, and a foldable design to make storage and transportation easier when it is not in use.

WORX 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer now $175

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share 24-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $230 price tag, this hedge trimmer has only seen two previous discounts that brought prices down in more than $5 to $10 increments. Today’s deal amounts to a 24% markdown off the going rate, coming in as the lowest price of 2023 that we have tracked. It even beats out WORX’s own website where it is still listed for its MSRP.

This electric hedge trimmer comes powered by two 20V MaxLithium-ion PowerShare batteries, and sports Worx’s longest 24-inch dual-action steel blades with a 3/4-inch cutting diameter that reaches 2,200 strokes-per-minute. The head is able to swivel up to 180 degrees for better maneuverability around hedges without the need to contort your body. Its full-wrap handle allows for better comfort and control, ensuring you can trim each hedge from the right angle.

Rad Power Black Friday deals start now

We’ve been talking about early Black Friday deals all this week, and now Rad Power is entering the chat. The company is a favorite here at Electrek for its lineup of e-bikes, and now you’ll be able to save on every single model it sells. There’s a whole collection of e-bikes that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes – with as much as $1,200 in savings to be had across the lineup,

If you’re a bit cautious about taking advantage of a discount now, ahead of all the festivities on Thanksgiving Week, Rad Power is also here to put your mind at ease with a low-price promise. Through the end of the year on December 31, the company will refund you the difference of any e-bike that ends up dropping lower later in the holiday season.

As far as what’s included, you can just check out the entire sale over at Rad Power Bikes for a rundown of which e-bikes are on sale and how much you’ll be able to save. But if you’re looking to cut to the chase, our favorites are outlined below.

Early Black Friday e-bike discounts

