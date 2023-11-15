GAF Energy’s new Texas factory is about to make a lot of nailable solar shingles

GAF Energy‘s new nailable solar shingle factory in Texas is about to make the company the world’s largest solar roofing producer.

The San Jose, California-based company is the sister company of GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing company in North America. Its 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, north of Austin, is now complete.

GAF Energy built the nailable solar shingle factory in Texas to meet the growing demand for its “world’s first” Timberline Solar Energy Shingle, which debuted in January 2022 and will be fully online by the end of this year.

The new Texas factory, the company’s second, will bump up its capacity by 500% and bring the total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts (MW) annually. It’s expected to employ more than 240 people. GAF Energy’s first factory, in San Jose, California, came online in 2021.

The best time to install the solar shingles is when it’s time for a new roof, and they’re warranted to withstand winds up to 130 mph. GAF Energy told Electrek last year that Timberline Solar is about half the cost of a Tesla solar roof and is cost-competitive with rack-mounted solar systems.

At the end of July, GAF Energy conducted a voluntary recall for some solar shingles and related equipment installed from November 2021 to April 2023 due to a fire risk. By early August, the company said that 80% of the affected installations had already been fixed.

Photos: GAF Energy

