Segway’s electric SuperScooter GT2 now $1,300 off, EcoFlow power stations from $469, more

A new all-time low on Segway’s flagship electric SuperScooter GT2 is headlining all of the early Black Friday deals today, taking $1,300 off in the process. It comes joined by a series of EcoFlow power stations starting at $469, as well as this off-season Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer price cut that’s now at $120.

Segway’s flagship electric SuperScooter GT2 $1,300 off

Segway is now offering the best price ever on its SuperScooter GT2. This higher-end electric scooter normally sells for $4,000, but is now dropping all the way down to $2,699.99 shipped. It’s $1,300 off, and also clocking in at $300 under our previous mention.

Segway’s SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes.

Save $650 on EF EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 1,024Wh power station

Just in time for the winter months ahead, EF EcoFlow has begun its early Black Friday deals, with Amazon now offering the DELTA 2 Solar Generator with a 220W Solar Panel for $999 shipped, after clipping the on-page $650 off coupon. Down from its $1,649 price tag, this solar generator has only received one previous discount this year, which happened to be a part of the short-lived fall Prime Day deals. Today’s discount is the first major price cut to continue past a two-day limit, coming in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, and landing $100 above the all-time low from the earlier two-day event.

Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer now at $120

Off-season discounts are rolling in for autumn and winter, with Amazon offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. Down from a $160 price tag, this pressure washer spent most of the year riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, giving you $40 off its normal price and $54 off from the October high, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

