Mercedes goes ‘electric only’ for its employee company cars in Germany

If you drive a company car for Mercedes, it may be time to trade in your E-Class for a new EQE. Mercedes-Benz is transitioning its company cars in Germany to purely electric vehicles.

Mercedes employee company cars are going electric only

With Mercedes-Benz aiming to be an all-electric automaker by 2030 (where market conditions allow), the automaker is taking steps internally to advance its goal.

Mercedes is transitioning its company cars in Germany to electric, according to German newspaper Automobilwoche. This would mean 5,000 vehicles, mostly available as diesel, gas, and PHEVs, will transition to EVs.

Update: A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson clarified that the automaker is not requiring employees in Germany to go electric. It’s aiming to go fully electric by 2030 (where market conditions apply), and that applies to its own company car fleet.

The move comes as more employees are choosing all-electric options anyway. Fully electric cars in the company’s fleet more than quadrupled from last year after doubling from 2021 to 2022.

Nearly one in three company cars are purely electric currently, while around 40% are plug-in hybrids.

Mercedes is shifting from an “electric-first” to an “electric-only” strategy. The automaker already offers an EV for every segment, but from 2025, customers will be able to choose from an all-electric option for every Mercedes model.

Mercedes-Benz electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

In September, the luxury automaker revealed its next-gen CLA electric sedan at IAA Mobility. It will be the first of Mercedes’ new entry-level EV class with ultra-long-range capabilities.

Mercedes calls the electric sedan the new “one-liter car” due to its advanced efficiency. The electric CLA will be the first to ride on Mercedes’ new MMA platform, enabling over 466 miles (750 km) range.

Mercedes EQE electric SUV (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Electrek’s Take

With Mercedes planning to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of EVs, transitioning to electric company cars makes sense. At this point, you would think employees at Mercedes would be ready to transition, given the benefits of driving an EV.

Driving an electric car not only benefits the driver with a quiet, zero-emission ride, but it can also save the company in gas and maintenance fees