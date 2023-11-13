Rivian brings on former Stellantis exec to aid in scaling EV production

California-based EV maker Rivian (RIVN) announced Monday it’s bringing on Carlo Materazzo as vice president of logistics. Materazzo comes to Rivian with over 20 years of auto experience as the EV maker continues ramping production.

Before joining Rivian’s EV team, Materazzo was VP of manufacturing at Stellantis North America. He held several operations roles at Stellantis leading up to the promotion.

Materazzo is a former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) exec, working as head of world-class manufacturing and overseeing operations. Starting in various plant manager/ supervisor roles, he was recruited to serve as general manager of a joint venture between FCA and Peugeot-Citroen in 2009.

Rivian’s chief operations officer, Frank Klein, said Materazzo’s “experience in automotive manufacturing is second to none.”

Klein added, “Carlo will play a crucial role in the continued improvements in our Illinois factory and as we set up our new facility in Georgia.”

The hiring comes less than two weeks after Rivian announced it hired former Mercedes-Benz exec Arnhelm Mittelbach as its first Georgia plant manager.

Rivian production at its Normal, Ill facility (Source: Rivian)

Joining Rivian with over 20 years of experience at Mercedes, Mittelbach served as plant manager in East London and South Africa. He was also CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans in Charleston, SC.

Last week, Rivian closed on a massive land agreement to rent 1,800 acres in Georgia for its next-gen EV facility. Rivian will begin construction on the $5 billion mega plant soon as grading work wraps up through the end of the year.

Site plan for Rivian’s Georgia plant (Source: Rivian)

Rivian will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in early 2024. The plant will establish 7,500 jobs to build its smaller, cheaper R2 electric vehicles.

The Former Stellantis exec, who began at Rivian Monday, said he’s “extremely excited” to be a part of Rivian’s team and to contribute to a more sustainable world.

Electrek’s Take

Rivian continues exceeding expectations after delivering 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter. The EV maker raised its production goal (again) to 54,000, up from 52,000 as it scales output at its Normal, IL facility.

With production expected to begin in Georgia in 2026, Rivian is bringing in industry talent now to prepare for the transition.

With prices expected to start at around $40K to $60K, the R2 lineup could greatly propel Rivian’s sales. Rivian is adding auto veterans to its lineup as it looks to expand the brand.