Yadea unveils 99 MPH electric motorcycle that charges in 10 minutes

The newly unveiled Yadea Kemper electric motorcycle was just shown off for the first time at the EICMA 2023 Milan Motorcycle Show. Electrek was there to get an up-close look at this impressive new electric motorcycle, which features high-speed performance and even higher-speed charging.

Electric motorcycles have bested their gasoline-powered counterparts in most areas of performance including acceleration, comfort, maintenance, ownership cost, and of course environmental impact. But one of the few areas left to conquer has been refueling, with most fast-charging electric motorcycles taking between 30-45 minutes for a nearly complete recharge.

That’s a major improvement over the several-hour recharge times of a few years ago, but it still couldn’t compare to a few-minute fuel stop on an ICE (internal combustion engine) bike.

Now Yadea is showing off a 10-minute fast charge on its Yadea Kemper electric motorcycle, closing the gap in what may become the final battle between ICE and electric motorcycles.

The 10-minute figure for a 0-80% recharge of the Yadea Kemper isn’t the bike’s only impressive claim on its spec sheet. A top speed of 160 km/h (99.4 mph) and a centrally-mounted motor rated for 23 kW of continuous power and 40 kW of peak power (up to 53 horsepower) put this naked sport bike in the performance territory.

The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 4.9 seconds might not rival the quickest electric motorcycles pushing the sub-3 second mark, but it’s still pretty darn sprightly off the line.

The company hasn’t shared a range figure yet, though we do know the bike has a high voltage 320V 20Ah lithium iron phosphate battery offering 6.4 kWh of capacity. That lofty voltage helps the bike reach higher power levels, though the rather low amp-hour rating stunts the overall size of the battery, reducing its capacity to well below most typical electric motorcycles of this size and power level.

With a 10-minute recharge time from a DC Fast Charging station though, riders with a local high-power charging station likely won’t have to worry too much about their range.

The Yadea Kemper includes Bosch ABS and traction control tied into Brembo brakes. It features KYB suspension, a 7-inch TFT color dashboard screen, and it is homologated as a L3e-A2 motorcycle for Europe. The bike also includes a built-in 1080p dash cam that allows riders to save footage to a removable memory card.

The Kemper is Yadea’s highest-performance electric motorcycle to date. Known as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes, the new motorcycle now pushes Yadea into much higher performance territory that will likely see it competing head-to-head with established manufacturers in the higher-performance motorcycle categories.

We had the opportunity to take an up-close look at the bike in person at the EICMA 2023 Milan Motorcycle Show. Check it out in the images below, along with a few other offerings from the company.