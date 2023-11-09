Quick Charge Podcast: November 9, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Volvo inks deal for enormous, Tesla-style giga press
- Polestar Day news hub: new Korea factory, 350kW DC, V2G, Autonomy
- Polestar 4 will be built in Korea, with potential US-China trade war implications
- Polestar cuts 2023 delivery target but expects new EV launches to drive demand
- Polestar will trial StoreDot’s ~350kW DC-capable battery on Polestar 5 prototype
- Volkswagen wants to launch an EV under $35K in the US, says it’s not scaling back
- Volkswagen is pausing EV production at its German plant again due to a lack of e-motors
- Biden says he supports UAW push to unionize Tesla, Toyota
- A truckload of wrapped Tesla vehicles spotted
