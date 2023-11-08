A truckload of wrapped Tesla vehicles spotted

A truckload carrying what appears to be brand-new wrapped Tesla vehicles was spotted not long after the automaker announced a new program for in-house wraps.

After months of speculation, Tesla announced last month a new program to start selling color wraps for Model 3 and Model Y.

Starting at $7,500, Tesla offers 7 new wrap colors to be installed at a select few service centers.

The news came after Tesla was rumored to be working on in-house wraps in preparation for the Cybertruck, which the automaker said would only be available in its stainless steel finish unless it is wrapped.

Now a bunch of Tesla vehicles with those wraps have been spotted in the wild for the first time:

We can clearly see the new Glacier Blue and Forrest Green that are amongst the most distinctive wrap colors offered directly by Tesla.

Eugene, who spotted the truck, said that it was heading toward Gigafactory Texas.

It’s unclear why the wrapped electric cars would be going to the factory since Tesla says that it offering the wraps at a select few service centers.

Tesla could be bringing them for testing or training for more service centers to add the capacity to install the wraps.

The automaker could also be potentially bringing the vehicles to the factory for the Cybertruck delivery event at the end of the month.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.