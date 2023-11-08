Jackery early Black Friday sale starts from $254, Rad Power e-bikes up to $300 off, more

The early Black Friday sales are beginning to go live, and up first we have Jackery marking down its collection of portable power stations starting at $254. The discounts continue over to a Rad Power Daylight Savings e-bike sale, which comes joined by a collection of other EV deals.

Jackery launches early Black Friday sale

Jackery today is kicking off its early Black Friday deals with a new sale that’s offering the best prices of the holiday season. Discounting its lineup of popular power stations and solar panels, as well as combos, you’ll be able to save on an assortment of the company’s latest off-grid and energy backup solutions. The savings this time around all start from $254 shipped at Amazon. We break down some of our favorite solutions below the fold, but you can just shop all of the savings right here, too.

Rad Power Daylight Savings e-bike sale

It’s the last day of Rad Power Bikes’ Daylight Savings Sale, taking up to $300 off three of its e-bike models, like the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,499, this deal gives you back $200 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

