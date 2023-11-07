Quick Charge Podcast: November 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Sweden strike update: Tesla comments, sympathy strikes expand
- ‘Tesla needs to close the gap with us,’ says BMW about batteries
- Rivian (RIVN) raises production goal again after strong Q3 earnings beat
- Rivian ends Amazon exclusivity, seeks new suitors for commercial vans
- Audi finally begins building electric motors for new Porsche codeveloped PPE EV platform
- Lucid Motors joins the ‘in crowd,’ will adopt NACS and offer access to Tesla’s Supercharger network
- Toyota is being squeezed out of the world’s largest auto market as the shift to EVs heats up
- Ram copies Toyota’s BS with ridiculous PR campaign for new Ramcharger 1500
