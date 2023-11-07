Hover-1 Altai Pro e-motorbike now $900 off, Greenworks electric mower $221, more

Other e-bikes can step aside because, today, we’re tracking a $900 discount on Hover-1’s Altai Pro electric motorbike. It comes joined by an end-of-season offer on this Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric lawn mower at $221, as well as a chance to save on ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today, and of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s Altai Pro electric motorbike now $900 off

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, today’s offer is one of the very best we have seen at $900 off. It’s within $200 of the all-time low from a few months back and the second-best discount from the retailer.

Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels overnight in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric lawn mower now $221

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $220.88 shipped. Down from its $299 price tag, this mower has been seeing steady increases in price over the course of the year, peaking at a $399 high last month. Today’s deal is a 26% markdown off the going rate, coming in $11 above the current used pricing and returning to the third-lowest price we have tracked for 2023.

With a 40V brushless motor and a 4.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 45 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 16-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards more efficiently while offering a 5-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. It features a 2-in-1 function of both mulching and rear bagging, and it starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

Save on ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station for $263.40 shipped after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from a $450 price tag, this power station has only received three previous discounts this year, one of which being from last month’s fall Prime Day. Today’s deal takes $187 off the going rate, coming in $44 under its fall Prime Day discount and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Boasting a 606Wh capacity, this power station can cover your device and appliance’s power needs off-grid, on the road, or during power outages. It features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app.

Early Black Friday e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.