Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck update, UAW strike ends, Chevy Equinox EV pricing, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss an update on the Tesla Cybertruck, the UAW strike ending, Chevy Equinox EV pricing being released, and more.
- Elon Musk reveals a few more details about Tesla Cybertruck
- Best look at Tesla Cybertruck’s powered frunk yet
- Tesla leaks new Model S sports seats for Plaid version
- Gigafactory Mexico gets all its permits, now it is up to Tesla to give greenlight
- Tesla launches virtual power plant in Puerto Rico, could become world’s biggest
- Subaru finally hops on the Tesla NACS EV charging train
- UAW reaches deal with GM, ending auto strike with big win for workers
- Chevy launches Equinox EV at $49K, $35K 320-mile model coming soon
- VinFast considers launching $20,000 VF 3 electric car as US dealers show interest
- Volkswagen delays fourth EV battery plant over ‘sluggish’ sales
- Ford slows Mustang Mach-E EV production as sales slip in October
- Toyota injects an extra $8 billion into US EV battery plant despite delays from Ford and GM
