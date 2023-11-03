 Skip to main content

Meet the ‘world’s first’ floating wind, solar, and fish farm combo

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Nov 3 2023 - 1:57 pm PT
0 Comments
floating wind solar fish farm

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has unveiled what it says is the world’s first floating wind turbine, solar farm, and fish farm combination.

The hybrid floating wind, solar, and fish farm – or aquaculture – project is in the National Marine Ranching Demonstration Zone near Nanri Island, a fishing island in Fujian Province, China.

It features a three-columned, semi-submersible floating platform that supports a 3.6-megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine and 0.4 MW of lightweight, flexible solar panels. It’s installed in an area with a depth of around 115 feet (35 meters). A fish farming space has been dedicated in the hexagonal space beneath the central platform.

The mixed energy project, jointly developed by Longyuan Power Group and Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, can generate 96,000 kWh of electricity daily at full capacity. That’s equivalent to the daily energy consumption of 42,500 people. Shanghai Electric says it’s extensively tested the project in nearly 200 operational conditions.

What do you think of this wind/solar/aquaculture project? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more: The world’s largest offshore wind farm just produced its first power

Photo: Shanghai Electric

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Solar power Offshore wind power China wind turbine

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.