Meet the ‘world’s first’ floating wind, solar, and fish farm combo

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has unveiled what it says is the world’s first floating wind turbine, solar farm, and fish farm combination.

The hybrid floating wind, solar, and fish farm – or aquaculture – project is in the National Marine Ranching Demonstration Zone near Nanri Island, a fishing island in Fujian Province, China.

It features a three-columned, semi-submersible floating platform that supports a 3.6-megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine and 0.4 MW of lightweight, flexible solar panels. It’s installed in an area with a depth of around 115 feet (35 meters). A fish farming space has been dedicated in the hexagonal space beneath the central platform.

The mixed energy project, jointly developed by Longyuan Power Group and Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, can generate 96,000 kWh of electricity daily at full capacity. That’s equivalent to the daily energy consumption of 42,500 people. Shanghai Electric says it’s extensively tested the project in nearly 200 operational conditions.

Photo: Shanghai Electric

