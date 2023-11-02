It’s a table! It’s a solar power plant! It’s both!

You can generate clean power for your home with this “solar table power plant” and eat your lunch on it too.

It’s a solar table power plant

German startup Technaxx’s 400 W plug-and-play solar table seats up to eight people. It can also feed electricity into a 230V household grid and cover a home’s base load during the day.

The preassembled microinverter allows for 400 W output, and the table’s monocrystalline solar panels have a module efficiency of 20.97% and 410 W maximum output.

The company says it’s ideal for terraces, balconies, and yards as long as it’s near an electrical outlet and can catch the sun. The table panel can be tilted to 20, 30, or 35 degrees for maximum energy generation. The table uses Wi-Fi to transmit data to an app that tracks its activity.

The solar table power plant’s daily power yield is 1.04-1.37 kWh, and its annual power yield is 380-500 kWh. And it’s easy to put together – only the legs need to be screwed to the table’s aluminum frame.

Technaxx sells some cool products in the US on Amazon, but unfortunately, this table isn’t one of them. The solar table power plant is currently only available in Germany for €951 ($1,009).

Electrek’s Take

If I needed an outdoor table and this was sold in the US, I’d likely buy it. Unlike an ordinary outdoor table, the solar table would eventually pay for itself.

It’s an innovative way to source clean energy and lower your electric bill, and it’s particularly great for folks with terraces and balconies who live in multiunit dwellings and can’t get rooftop solar.

What do you think of this product? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Technaxx

