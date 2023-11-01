 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla testing Cybertruck’s 4-wheel steering as if it’s sliding on ice

Fred Lambert  | Nov 1 2023
Tesla has been spotted testing the Cybertruck’s 4-wheel steering capability at Gigafactory Texas. It makes the pickup look like it is sliding on ice.

Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the rear axle, generally to a smaller degree than the front wheel, and to create a tighter and more precise turning radius.

While the feature was originally introduced two decades ago, it never really took off. Now, it seems to be having a renaissance as it is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market.

GMC started the dance by demonstrating the “crab mode,” utilizing rear-wheel steering on the Hummer EV.

Several other automakers have since announced rear-wheel-steering, and back in 2021, Tesla followed by announcing that the Cybertruck will have the capacity.

Tesla has been spotted testing the feature on Cybertruck prototypes a handful of times, but we now get our best look at it yet thanks to a drone video of Gigafactory Texas by Joe Tegtmeyer:

Tesla appears to be taking a bad angle with the truck and corrects it with four-wheel steering rather than regular steering.

It almost makes it look like the Cybertruck is sliding to the right as if it’s on ice.

We are likely going to learn more about the Cybertruck’s rear-steering capability at the delivery event on November 30.

Where do you think Cybertruck’s four-wheel steering would have the biggest impact? Turning radius? Parking? Off-road? Let us know in the comment section below.

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

