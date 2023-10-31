Greenworks electric leaf blower hits $238, LECTRIC XP Lite e-bike clearance, more

If you’ve been reluctantly raking all month and still have what seems like a mountain of leaves left, you need an electric leaf blower. This 40V cordless model from Greenworks is perfect for the task, especially because it is now on sale for $238 and comes joined by a clearance offer on the LECTRIC XP Lite at $250, and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Tame fall leaves with this electric leaf blower

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V electric leaf blower for $237.99 shipped. It normally sells for $280, and is now seeing a 15% price cut just in time to finish out those autumn chores. This is one of the first chances to save this year – period – too.

Perfect for handling the leaf cleanup through the rest of fall, bringing this Greenworks blower into your outdoor kit is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy without having to rely on a typical old rake. The cordless design delivers 115MPH air speeds for making quick work of debris with a lightweight design that delivers 10 minutes of runtime per chance from the 2Ah battery.

LECTRIC XP Lite is as affordable of an e-bike as it gets

Already one of our favorite e-bikes on the market, the LECTRIC XP Lite is now even more affordable. Whether it’s a pricing error or just clearance for the almost 2-year old release, we’re now seeing an Amazon discount down to $249.99 across four different colors. It normally sells for $799, and is now at the best price we’ve ever seen. You can get the full scoop in our hands-on review, which details its 300W motor system, 375Wh battery, 20 MPH top speeds, and 45-mile range.

Time is running out to shop Rad Power’s Halloween sale

Rad Power Bikes has launched its 13 Nights of Halloween sale, taking up to $300 on two of its e-bike models, like the RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike for $1,799 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $2,099, today’s deal is a 14% markdown off the going rate, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise that “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

The RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike, discounted to $1,299 shipped, is a more jack-of-all-trades model, designed to help you carry cargo, a passenger, or even your morning coffee along for the commute, with a payload of 300 pounds. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery, offering up the same speeds and travel range as the above model. It features a four-level pedal assist, a rear-mounted cargo rack, puncture-resistant fat tires, and a more simplistic control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assist settings.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a fall favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.