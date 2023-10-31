Base Camp Ghost electric skateboard review: This deck is scary fast and fun to ride [Video]

As we reach the pinnacle of the spooky season on Halloween today, I thought it would be appropriate to share my recent experience with the Ghost – a high performance electric skateboard from Base Camp, featuring some impressive in-house technology, and some of the fastest top speeds I’ve yet to come across. Here are my thoughts.

Base Camp was founded by two product design students while they were still in college. Although the company specializes in electric skateboards and scooters today, its roots were actually paved in surfing.

According to the company’s website, the customer’s love for its products is far more important than the pursuit of profits, hence why the company risked losing it all early on to ensure it delivered top notch products.

That decision appears to have paid off, as Base Camp now offers an expanding lineup of electrified mobility solutions and safety accessories. As you may recall, my first ride with Base Camp was on its flagship electric skateboard model – the F11 – a compact, affordable, and relatively tame ride.

Recently however, Base Camp sent me its encore – a new electric skateboard called the Ghost – and there is nothing tame about this one. Following two years of development, Base Camp is finally opening up Ghost orders, and I was one of the lucky first riders to take it for a spin.

Check out my full video below and be sure to use the promo code if you’re interested in a Ghost skateboard of your own… and you just might be soon, especially once you see its performance specs.

Performance specs of the Base Camp Ghost skateboard

As I mentioned before, the Ghost is a far cry from the aforementioned F11 electric skateboard, but in the best ways. Whereas the company’s first deck was an excellent tool to learn on, the Ghost is definitely for more experienced riders. That being said, it was not the most intimidating deck to ride, despite its name.

That was due in part to the deck’s unique concave design, which made it easier to grip and maneuver. The 90 mm 76A PU wheels are also improved, but don’t hold up as well on scaly concrete – much better for smooth surfaces to ensure top speed and limited vibrations. I’d be interested to get a set of honeycomb wheels on the Ghost and see how that goes.

Here are the full specs of the Ghost electric skateboard to give you an idea of its power:

Motors: 2 x 3,000W, Hobbywing 5255 175 KV, customized motors

2 x 3,000W, Hobbywing 5255 175 KV, customized motors Drive Mode : Belt drive

: Belt drive Deck : Premium T700 3K Carbon Fiber

: Premium T700 3K Carbon Fiber Trucks: CNC 7075 Aluminum Alloy Precision Engraving

CNC 7075 Aluminum Alloy Precision Engraving Batteries: 12S2P Battery Packs Made of Molicel P42A Cells

12S2P Battery Packs Made of Molicel P42A Cells Battery Capacity: 8.4 Ah / 373 Watts

8.4 Ah / 373 Watts Top Speed: Up to 34 mph ( 55 kph)

Up to 34 mph ( 55 kph) Max Range: Up to 25 miles (40 km)

Up to 25 miles (40 km) Incline Climb: Up to 40%

Up to 40% Board Weight: 19 lbs (8.6 kg)

19 lbs (8.6 kg) Max Weight: 265 lbs (120 kg)

265 lbs (120 kg) Charge Time: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours Dimensions : 31.1 x 9.5 inches (790×240 mm)

: 31.1 x 9.5 inches (790×240 mm) Controller: BASE CAMP Customized Dual Motor Drive, FOC Motor Commutation, Adjustable Acceleration Mode

Overall, it’s hard to deny the sheer power of the Ghost skateboard from Base Camp. The jolt when taking off is apparent, even on the lowest speed setting, but the concave design of the carbon fiber deck allows for easier balancing. The deck’s length between a traditional skateboard, and a longboard was perfect in my opinion. Plenty of room to stand, but way less leeway for wobble at such high speeds.

While I wouldn’t recommend this board for someone who hasn’t ridden an electric skateboard before, I do feel the Ghost has a smaller learning curve for a high-speed performance deck. As a result, I think its a wonderful for option for any familiar rider. It also simply looks cool as hell.

Video review, availability, and discount code

As promised, here is my detailed video review of the Ghost electric skateboard from Base Camp, complete with some ghost sightings and a little taste of this year’s halloween costume.

Interested in trying out the Ghost? Base Camp is now accepting orders for $1,299, but you can use promo code scooterelectrek for $150 off your purchase. Learn more here.

Happy Halloween!