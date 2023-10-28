Quick Charge Podcast: October 28, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by AMP: The AMP all-in-one energy management system offers an ecosystem for next-gen technology in micro-mobility, automotive, ridesharing, drones, heavy industrial machinery, and high-speed transportation. Learn More.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla slightly increases Model Y price – breaking trend
- Tesla launches rare new car color: stealth grey
- VW delays new Porsche Macan EV platform, cuts jobs as software struggles persist
- Ford’s EV losses continue piling up in Q3 amid pricing pressure, UAW strike
- Nissan wants to launch affordable EVs sooner as rivals delay plans
- After its license was pulled in CA, Cruise pauses driverless operations everywhere
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments