Tesla launches rare new car color: stealth grey

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 26 2023 - 7:46 pm PT
96 Comments

Tesla has launched a rare new car color for the Model S and Model X called “Stealth Grey.”

Historically, Tesla has been known to have very limited paint color options for its vehicles as a premium automaker.

“Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black,” that’s what Henry Ford supposedly said when asked why Ford was not offering different colors for the Model T.

When first launching the Model 3, Tesla only made a black color option standard and everything cost a $1,000 or more premium – sort of following in Ford’s footsteps.

Much like Ford’s obsession with efficiency, Tesla limited the option to streamline production during a time when it had difficulties ramping up production.

Later, Tesla also eliminated some other paint options to increase production efficiency.

Lately, we have seen Tesla being more open about updating its paint options.

Earlier this year, the automaker added a rare new color to its vehicle lineup.

Now Tesla has updated its online configurator for Model S and Model X overnight to add a new color: Stealth Grey:

It looks like a slightly darker version of Midnight Silver, which was made the new standard color for Model 3 and Model Y earlier this year.

The new color doesn’t cost more as Tesla made all colors included in the base price of the Model S and Model X as part of a big overall price drop on its two flagship vehicles earlier this year.

What do you think of the new Stealth Grey? Let us know in the comments section below.

