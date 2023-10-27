Super 73 R electric motorbikes start from $2,700, Greenworks electric snow blower $200 off, more

When it comes to iconic e-bike designs, there’s no one in the space doing it quite like the folks over at Super73. The company’s signature R electric motorbike stands above just about everything else on the market, and now it’s seeing a rare discount alongside all of the other day’s best Green Deals.

Save on Super73’s iconic R electric motorbike

Best Buy is now offering the Super73 RX electirc motorbike for $2,999.99 shipped. It’s down from $3,695, and marks the best discount we’ve seen on this elevated model in a fresh Carmine Red colorway. The standard R version is also on sale at $2,699.99, down from $3,295. That is the second-best price cut we’ve seen, coming within $135 of the all-time low.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this fall. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery, which for starters makes this a compelling pick for commuters. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes at Electrek as well as the greater 9to5 network, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

Save $200 on this Greenworks 80V electric snow blower.

Also at Best Buy, we’re tracking a 1-day discount on the Greenworks 80V 20-inch electric leaf blower at $299.99. It’s down from $500, saving you $200 and marking a new all-time low to ensure you’re ready for winter. This model features an 80V electric system powered by a 2Ah battery with a 20-inch clearing path.

Swagcycle EB-5 folding e-bike down to $350

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. Down from $550, it spent all of summer sticking around $600, with only one previous discount coming in with the arrival of fall. Today’s deal is a 36% markdown off the going rate, coming in at the same amount as the current used price, beating out our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low.

Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places. Its an ideal option for weekend cruises around the neighborhood or even for very quick commutes.

