Podcast: Tesla starts selling Superchargers, EV concept galore in Japan, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla starting to sell Superchargers, EV concept galore in Japan, and more.
- Tesla launches rare new car color: stealth grey
- Tesla slightly increases Model Y price – breaking trend
- Tesla is selling $100 million worth of Superchargers to BP in first of its kind deal
- Tesla is planning a ‘Sport’ version of Model 3 with sportier seats
- Tesla is working on controversial ‘congestion fee’ at Supercharger stations
- Nissan unveils electric hypercar with insane 1 MW of power
- Infiniti unveils sporty Vision Qe electric sedan previewing the brand’s first EV
- Honda is abandoning plans to build affordable EVs with GM
- Honda unveils new Prelude as an electric 2-door coupe
- GM pushes back Equinox, Silverado, and GMC Sierra EVs, updates on Ultium Bolt in Q3
- Chevy confirms new 2024 Blazer EV trim details and prices
- Ford’s EV losses continue piling up in Q3 amid pricing pressure, UAW strike
- UAW declares victory as tentative agreement is met with Ford to end strike
