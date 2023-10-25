WORX Leafjet cordless electric leaf blower hits $95, Level 2 EV charger $169 off, more

The perfect fall discount has arrived for taking care of those pesky leaves, as the WORX Nitro Leafjet cordless electric blower drops to $95. It comes joined by Schumacher’s Level 2 EV wall charger, which can pump out 50A of power output to your Tesla at $481. Not to mention, ECOFLOW’s RIVER 2 Power Station at $179.

WORX Nitro Leafjet cordless electric blower is just $95

Amazon is offering the WORX Nitro 20V Leafjet Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $95. Down from its regular $169 price tag, this electric leaf blower has seen a higher going rate rolling over from last year. Today’s deal amounts to 44% off that rate, the first time prices have fallen so low since the short-lived markdown in January, and landing as the lowest of 2023 as well as second-lowest overall. With a brushless 2.0 motor and 4.0Ah battery powering its sonic turbine fan, this uniquely designed cordless electric leaf blower pulls in air to deliver a forceful jet stream to cover your outdoor cleaning tasks. It features a two-speed control of high and low along with two power modes to fit your needs: volume mode offers up to 410 CFM to clear wider areas while the speed mode produces a concentrated stream up to 130 MPH to move wet and heavier debris. Includes a battery and charger along with the blower.

Schumacher’s Level 2 EV wall charger offers 50A power output

Amazon is offering the Schumacher Level 2 Electric Vehicle Wall Charger with NEMA 14-50 Plug for $481. Down from its regular price tag of $650, today’s deal amounts to 26% off the going rate, giving you $169 in savings. While it’s not the lowest markdown we’ve seen, it does drop down amongst some of the lowest prices of 2023, and is a refreshing break from the summer’s higher rates. It is also the current lowest price that we have tracked across retailers, with the next lowest being $549.

This power station employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure.

ECOFLOW’s RIVER 2 Power Station hits one of the best prices

Amazon has now launched a new wide-ranging ECOFLOW sale loaded with the brand’s portable power stations, solar panels, and off-grid bundles. One standout has the EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $179 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $289, this one has been trending closer to $239 as of late on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $9 under the previous deal price and is at the lowest price we have tracked this year outside of a one day offer way back in February. Ideal for everything from emergency situations to lighting up your campsite, or just to power an off-grid adventure setup, the RIVER 2 features a 256Wh LiFePO4 battery and a total output of up to 600W.

