New York just made the largest state renewables investment in US history

New York is investing in a massive 6.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy – the largest state investment in clean energy in US history. Here’s how it breaks down.

The 6.4 GW is made up of three offshore wind farms and 22 onshore clean energy projects, and it’s going to be enough to power 2.6 million New York homes and deliver around 12% of the state’s electricity needs once it’s all online.

Combined with two offshore wind blade and nacelle factories, the projects are expected to create around 8,300 “family-sustaining” jobs and spur $20 billion in economic development investments in the state. That includes $3.5 billion in developers’ commitments to disadvantaged communities.

The New York renewables projects at a glance

New York’s 22 onshore projects are comprised of 14 new solar farms, six wind repowering projects, one new wind farm, and one return-to-service hydroelectric project, for a total of 2,410 MW.

The three new offshore wind projects totaling 4,032 MW are made up of:

Attentive Energy One (1,404 MW) developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Corio Generation

(1,404 MW) developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Corio Generation Community Offshore Wind (1,314 MW) developed by RWE Offshore Renewables and National Grid Ventures

(1,314 MW) developed by RWE Offshore Renewables and National Grid Ventures Excelsior Wind (1,314 MW) developed by Vineyard Offshore (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners)

These projects join the 132 MW South Fork offshore wind farm that’s currently under construction (pictured) and four other projects that together represent 4.2 GW – but their status is currently in limbo. The four project developers appealed to have their contracts renegotiated to include inflation adjustments, but state regulators denied their requests on October 12.

Ross Gould, vice president of supply chain development and research at the Business Network for Offshore Wind, said:

New York took an important step toward getting the state’s offshore wind industry back on track today with a colossal commitment to three new projects generating over 4 GW of offshore wind energy. … It’s no secret that New York’s clean energy and offshore wind goals are in doubt after the state’s recent decisions threw uncertainty into the market, and we encourage the state to fulfill its Action Plan by finding paths forward for previously awarded projects and stabilizing the state’s offshore wind industry.

New York has set a goal for its electricity to be 70% powered by clean energy by 2030. This latest investment means the state is going to beat that goal because it will have enough operating, contracted, and under-development clean energy projects to supply 79% of the state’s 2030 electricity needs.

Let’s hope New York sorts out the sticky situation for the four offshore wind farms hanging in the balance. There’s too much at stake to have these fail.

Read more: ‘Two steps forward, two steps back’ for US offshore wind in Q3

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*