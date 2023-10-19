Quick Charge Podcast: October 19, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2023 results: missed on both revenue and earnings
- Tesla (TSLA) tumbles after disastrous Elon Musk conference call
- Tesla pumps the brakes on Gigafactory Mexico
- Tesla announces Cybertruck deliveries in November, claims 125,000 production capacity
- Elon Musk wants to “temper your expectations” with Tesla Cybertruck
- Tesla deployed record energy storage, but solar is hurting
- Tesla hints at making a new ‘Plaid’ top performance Model 3
- Toyota signs deal with Tesla for NACS and Supercharger access
- ChargePoint begins rolling out NACS connectors, enabling Tesla drivers to use its charger network
- Introducing the Pebble Flow: An all-electric travel trailer RV with propulsion assist, solar panels
