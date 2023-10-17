Stellantis unveils affordable electric Citroen e-C3 to challenge Chinese EVs

Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis looks to take on the incoming competition with its new Citroen e-C3 electric car. Starting at around $24,500 (23,300 euros), Stellantis calls the new EV “The first European affordable electric car.” An even cheaper version is due out in 2025.

The all-new e-C3 “signals a new chapter” for Stellantis-owned Citroen. Since launching in 2002, the C3 has become the brand’s most popular model, selling over 5.6 million units.

Citroen’s compact car accounts for nearly 30% of the brand’s European sales. In Europe, it accounted for 11% of the overall B-segment market.

With the market undergoing a massive transition, the new electric Citroen e-C3 is designed to satisfy the growing need for affordable EV options. “Customer expectations for vehicles in the B-segment have changed, notably with the rise in popularity of SUVs and increasing desire to drive electric,” Citreon CEO Thierry Koskas explained.

More importantly, “It has become more challenging for European vehicle makers to meet those expectations.”

European automakers like Volkswagen have struggled to keep up as Chinese EV makers are gaining market share on their home turf with affordable EVs.

All-new Citroen electric e-C3 (Source: Stellantis)

China’s largest EV makers are quickly expanding overseas. The unfolding was evident at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich. Chinese EV makers doubled their presence over the past two years as leaders like BYD and SAIC’s MG unveiled new models aimed at the EU.

BYD showed off six electric vehicles, including the SEAL and SEAL U, starting at 45,000 euros (about $48,000) with up to 570 km (354 mi) range.

The new Citroen electric e-C3 is Stellantis’ answer to the incoming competition. Koskas said the brand “is daring to do exactly that with the all-new, all-electric e-C3 for European buyers.”

All-new Citroen electric e-C3 (Source: Stellantis)

Meet the affordable Citroen electric e-C3

“A fresh, sharp, and comfortable B-hatch,” in Koska’s words, will fill the void for affordable EVs in Europe with prices starting at 23,300 euros ($24,500).

As a first for Citroen, the new e-C3 will ride on a version of Stellantis’s “Smart Car” platform (used in India), enabling low starting prices.

Powered by a 44 kWh LFP battery pack, the electric car can drive up to 199 miles (320 km) WLTP range. With a 113 hp (83 kW) electric motor, the EV can achieve 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 11 seconds and a top speed of 84 mph (135 km/h).

Although the range may seem low to US buyers, the new Citroen is ideal for daily city travel. Buyers can also enjoy an upgraded navigation experience with a new e-ROUTES app.

Citroen electric e-C3 interior (Source: Stellantis)

The spacious interior features a “homelike” experience with new Advanced Comfort seats, more room in almost every way, and smart storage areas.

It will also feature Citroen’s new C-Zen Lounge, which “reinvents the traditional dashboard and provides extremely high levels of comfort.” The new electric C3 features the first use of a Head-Up Display for a Citroen vehicle.

New Citroen electric e-C3 interior (Source: Stellantis)

Two different infotainment options are available. Buyers can choose from My Citroen Play with smartphone station, which comes standard on the “You” models. My Citroen Play has a built-in smartphone holder, allowing drivers to dock their devices.

My Citroen Drive with a 10″ touchscreen comes standard on the “Max” model with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

The new electric e-C3 includes Citroen’s latest driver assist technology, including Driver Attention Alert, Active Lane Departure, Speed Limit Recognition, and more.

Citroen will launch the EV in two versions: You and Max. The You model will be one of Europe’s most affordable electric cars, starting at 23,300 euros ($24,500). The new EV will arrive at dealerships in the second quarter of 2024.

A new 200 km (124 mile) version will launch in 2025 with an even more affordable starting price of 19,990 euros ($21,000).