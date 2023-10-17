The first electric bike designed by women, for women

Electric bicycles have never been more popular, meaning more riders than ever are discovering the freedom and utility of riding e-bikes. But with many companies offering “one size fits most” e-bikes, women and smaller riders are often left out. That’s why Integral Electrics set out to design e-bikes that fit female riders better.

It’s no secret that women are underrepresented in the cycling industry, but many people don’t realize just how little voice women have in the industry.

At the largest bicycle trade show in the world, the Taipei Cycle Show, Integral Electrics CEO and cofounder Laura Belmar met with thousands of bike industry contacts but said that she didn’t meet a single female on the buyer/brand side. It became clear to her that “design and engineering choices for the bike industry predominantly come from a male perspective and most miss the mark when it comes to accessibility.”

That’s why she and the Integral Electrics team designed the Maven Cargo e-bike as “a vehicle designed by women that delivers an exceptional riding experience for all, breaking free from an industry traditionally tailored for men, by men.”

So what makes the Maven Cargo e-bike different?

Primarily, the design of the bike is intended to better fit shorter riders, many of which are women. The company “designed the Maven so that women and shorter riders can confidently carry cargo. Built for sharing, this cargo e-bike also meets the specifications of taller partners and veteran cyclists.”

Designing for shorter riders is key, since short-centric bikes can often still fit taller riders by adjusting the seat and handlebars, but taller rider e-bikes are rarely able to be adjusted down to a level that can fit shorter riders. In this case, the bike is designed to comfortably fit riders from 5’0″ to 6’7″ (152 to 200 cm). The use of a dropper seat post allows ever further extension as well as quick adjustments to seat height on the fly. Adjustable handlebars help dial in the height and reach for each rider.

As the company explained,

“We’ve talked to a lot of women about their experience on cargo bikes, and 9 out of 10 report feeling unstable, like they’re “not quite strong enough.” But they’re not really the problem; it’s actually just bad cargo bike design! The female center of gravity is at waist height, and so women need cargo to be well below the waist in order to feel stable.”

And that’s exactly how the Maven is designed.

The bike’s geometry is intended to better fit smaller riders by placing cargo just above the rear wheel at under 24 inches from the ground, “aligning just above the knee, and well below the average female’s center of gravity.” Integral Electrics says that this design guarantees confident and effortless riding for everyone.

Integral Electrics comparing their rack height to an older version of the RadWagon

This is of course not the only 20″ cargo e-bike out there, and you’ll find plenty of other options with this wheel size.

But Integral Electrics is trying to win riders over with more than just a lower center of gravity. The e-bike actually comes with some nice specs too.

A set of dual batteries come standard on the Maven Cargo, which the company says offers over 80 miles (130 km) of range. A long rear rack is included to fit a range of cargo accessories as well as kid carriers.

A 750W rear hub motor can be controlled by either pedal assist or a hand throttle, allowing easy take offs and efficient riding. A large headlight and tail light illuminates the way and lets cars see the bike as they approach it, while front and rear turn signals provide extra visibility. Hydraulic disc brakes are included for confident, quick stops.

Adjustable suspension in the dual crown fork offers a more stable, comfortable ride. Rear suspension is provided through a suspension seat post, which won’t offer the same handling as a rear swingarm but will at least help prevent hard bumps from being transferred immediately up through the seat and into the rider.

The Maven Cargo e-bike is priced at US $1,999 and has just launched on Kickstarter with an estimated delivery date beginning in February 2024.

We normally don’t cover crowdfunding campaigns unless we can test the product first or the company is an established brand that has demonstrated past deliveries, as this helps us weed out the fly-by-night operations. In this case, the team behind Integral Electrics has been selling e-bikes since at least 2019 and the company touts two other successful Kickstarter campaigns under its belt, showing that they “have a strong track record for delivering quality product on time.”

Electrek’s Take

As a dude, I’m not sure that me mansplaining the fact that women are usually shorter is the place where I feel most comfortable. But I’ll just say that I like the approach taken here for accessible design and I think that anything that can promote inclusivity in the cycling industry is great to see. Regardless of your sex, electric bikes are an amazing way to get around town and replace car usage. Helping more people take part is a great way forward.

Considering my wife can sometimes save money on shoes by buying on the larger end of child’s sizes, I know a thing or two about seeing a small woman struggle to ride a taller e-bike. I’ve watched my wife try several models that she ultimately decided just made her feel uncomfortable due to the size.

On a recent trip we took to the Netherlands, a country of tall Dutch bikes and taller Dutch people, she struggled on most of the taller Gazelle bikes we rode. The best bike she found was a model that was actually designed for elderly riders (seen below on the right). It had smaller wheels, a lower saddle and a pedal-forward geometry that let riders comfortably rest their feet on the ground at stops while still sitting in the saddle. The difference in her confidence while riding on the two different styles of bikes was incredible to see. So while I can’t claim to know what it’s like to be a female cyclist seeking that confidence from a comfortably sized bike, I can at least empathize.

My wife struggled on taller Dutch bikes (L) but felt much more comfortable on lower Dutch bikes (R)