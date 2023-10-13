Tesla Cybertruck width revealed

Someone found a Tesla Cybertruck release candidate and pulled out a measuring tape to figure out the actual width of the electric pickup ahead of the official spec and dimension release.

Despite expecting Cybertruck deliveries to start in the coming weeks, there’s still so much we don’t know about the electric pickup truck, including final production specs and dimensions.

Not long after unveiling the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, CEO Elon Musk started talking about making the electric pickup smaller to fit inside a regular garage. In 2020, the CEO was asked what the biggest change is to Cybertruck from the prototype; he responded that Tesla “reduced the size by ~3%,” made the “center line more level,” and “lowered the window sill height.”

Recently, Tesla confirmed that the Cybertruck will be “sub-19-ft” with a 6-foot bed. Nineteen feet is 228 inches or 5.8 meters.

There have been plenty of Cybertruck release candidate sightings in recent months, but no one has taken a measuring tape to one until now.

A member of the Cybertruck Owner’s Club posted some images where the poster measured the width of a Cybertruck from the back and confirmed a width of 78 inches at the widest part of the back and 72 inches at the rear bumper.

This would make the Cybertruck a bit less wide than other popular pickup trucks, like the F-150, but the measurement might not be 100% accurate as the Cybertruck appears to be a bit large around the middle. However, it is still a pretty good estimation, give or take a few inches.

Tesla is expected to give all the final production details, including dimensions and range, at a delivery event for the Cybertruck by the end of the year.