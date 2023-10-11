Rollwalk eRW3 Pro review: electric skates that provide speed and stability for all [Video]

For my latest experiment into the ever growing world of all-electric micro mobility, I got the chance to test out the eRW3 Pro skates from Rollwalk. These slip on eSkates are quick, portable, and versatile – perfect to zoom around on and share with friends and family. That said, I hit a few snags with them along the way which I dig into more below. Here are my thoughts.

Rollwalk began as an idea all the way back in 2007, when the company’s founder fed his passion for electronic product design while addressing his own personal struggles in his daily commute. After trying out several short-distance electric mobility devices, he noticed a key factor lacking – portability.

At the end of 2018, Rollwalk’s founder quit his job and formed a creative research team alongside a group of like-minded partners. Following over four years of design research, Rollwalk finally launched’s first product – the eRW2.

Today, Rollwalk exists as developer of all-electric skates you can carry around in a backpack that are easy to pull out, strap in, and zoom around on. Of its two current product offerings, I got a chance to test out the newer eRW3 Pro skates, offering top tier specs and accessories. Check them out.

Rollwalk eRW3 Pro electric skate specs and review

Upon first glance at these skates, you’ll notice they’re more like supplemental electric shoes than some of the blades I’ve reviewed in the past, and that’s how Rollwalk describes these skates. They are modular in the sense that they strap onto your own shoes, no matter what you’re wearing (although you’d probably want to avoid sandals to be safe).

In this sense, the eRW3 Pros cater to any shoe size up to 13, so owners have more freedom to let others strap in and take a cruise for themselves. The skates are also agnostic, so when you step in, you can put either one on either foot, whatever you’re feeling that day.

Here are the specs of the skates I tested:

Payload Capacity: 220 lbs

220 lbs Top Speed: 20 mph

20 mph Range: 15.5 miles

15.5 miles Slope: 20°

20° Charge Time: 100% in 1 hour

100% in 1 hour Torque: 3.5 Nm (max)

3.5 Nm (max) Nominal Power: 300 watts (x2)

300 watts (x2) Max Power: 400 watts (x2)

400 watts (x2) Battery Type: Samsung 18650

Samsung 18650 Battery Capacity: 3.5Ah per skate

3.5Ah per skate Charge Rate: 88.2W (3A)

88.2W (3A) Wheel Size: 75A 77mm

75A 77mm Shoe Compatibility: 240-310mm (size 6-13)

As you’ll see in my full video review below, Rollwalk’s electric skates are easy to get in and out out, while still providing stability to your feet and ankles while approaching the top speeds mentioned above. The eRW3 Pro package especially comes with an impressive amount of accessories seen in the image above, including safety pads and bags to carry everything around in.

I did come across a couple issues with the wheels while testing, but I don’t want to spoil anything in the video, so be sure to check that out below. Rollwalk eRW3 Pro skates currently sell for $529, but you can purchase through the following link for $40 off your purchase. You can also use promo code: IN9AAQCXSV.