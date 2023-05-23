Mercedes-Maybach introduces a murdered out ‘Night Series’ version of the EQS SUV

Just over a month after introducing its first all-electric model in the EQS 680 SUV, Mercedes-Maybach has announced a new “Night Series” aesthetic for those who like black. These designs span across multiple Maybach models in addition to the EQS SUV and offer plenty of distinct and exclusive features inside and out. Hope you like Maybach logo…

Following a bit of teasing from the top-tier luxury sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach publicly debuted its own spin on the EQS 680 SUV in mid-April, of which we got the chance to see it up close and sit inside during a trip to Lisbon with the EQE SUV.

One thing I noticed about Mercedes-Maybach’s first all-electric model was how many brand emblems were integrated into the design – I lost count well into the thirties. Don’t worry, you’ll see some more of that in the images below. The SUV’s original exterior features exclusive two-tone paint with an ornamental pinstripe available in five different color combinations or one solid color if requested.

At the time, I made a comment about all the chrome on the souped up EQS SUV and one of the designers told me that Maybach was already exploring a blacked-out version to please younger consumers who may find all the chrome a little “too much.” Well, here we are about a month later talking about the Night Series – a darker, stealthier version of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Check it out.

Maybach puts portfolio on the night shift, including EQS SUV

This evening, Mercedes-Maybach introduced its new blacked out Night Series to the EQS SUV, GLS, and S-Class. Per the release:

Mercedes-Maybach presents Night Series – the next chapter in the brand’s mission of evolving its curated portfolio and creating moments in which magic is born. It showcases striking details such as dark chrome elements, surfaces that catch the light like a cut jewel and interiors that elevate Maybach design to new heights. Through an unexpected and progressive storyline, Night Series defies convention to spark new brand desire amongst new audiences.

While the new Night Series features three separately curated designs for each of its vehicles, Maybach has integrated the following elements into each of them:

Dark chrome elements

Rose gold details

A wheel design with a dark-glossy Maybach pattern

Herringbone interior accents

An exclusive Night Series start-up animation for the MBUX interface and unique ambient lighting

In the EQS SUV specifically, the brand has added the Maybach emblem in rose gold with dark chrome refinements to the headlamps. They are complimented by a front grill panel featuring darkened pinstripes above a dark chrome-plated pattern of the Maybach emblem on the front air intakes.

I told you there would be a lot of emblems.

The running board (seen above) has also been blacked out and features what else, but Maybach branding in dark chrome. Similar to the original Maybach electric SUV, the Night Series package comes in an exclusive two-tone exterior finish (Obsidian Black/Mojave Silver), or in one solid finish of Obsidian Black or MANUFAKTUR Diamond White.

The SUV’s interior features Econyl carpet and vegetable-tanned Nappa Leather in two variations – MANUFAKTUR Crystal White with Black Pearl, or MANUFAKTUR Black Pearl colorways with contrast topstitching.

Mercedes-Maybach states the Night Series version of the EQS SUV will come available on the 2024 model year EV, which is expected to arrive alongside the original 680 design later this year.