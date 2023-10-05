Save $730 on Super73 R electric motorbike, Greenworks e-snow blower $50 off, more

Today’s best discount is all about one of the most iconic e-bikes on the market. The beloved Super73 R electric motorbike is now selling for its best price of the year at $2,565 and is joined by Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 power station at $199. You can also prepare for winter with a $50 discount on Greenworks’ electric snow blower. Just don’t forget about our massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Save $730 on Super73’s iconic R electric motorbike

When it comes to iconic e-bike designs, there’s no one in the space doing it quite like the folks over at Super73. The company’s signature R electric motorbike stands above just about everything else on the market, and now it’s seeing a rare discount. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring one of these electric beasts to your garage, then the discount down to $2,564.99 shipped at Best Buy should certainly help. You’d more regularly pay $3,295, with today’s offer landing at $730 off. It’s a new 2023 low, too, beating our previous mention from July by $434.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this fall. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery, which for starters makes this a compelling pick for commuters. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes at Electrek as well as the greater 9to5 network, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

Prep for winter with a $50 discount on Greenworks’ electric snow blower

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0 Ah battery for $529.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. This is the first discount we have tracked on Amazon for this item, with other sites also marking it down – well in advance in time for winter. Best Buy seems to have the lowest price at $450, however, it comes with a smaller 4.0Ah battery. Likewise, Greenworks’ own website only sells the snow thrower with a 2.0 Ah battery, meaning it might need a recharge depending on the size of your space and personal needs. For comparison’s sake, on Greenworks’ wesbsite, you can only buy the $300 tool and the $300 80V 5.0 Ah battery separate from one another, and would still need to also purchase a charger that will run you anywhere from $60 to $130 depending on the size.

Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 hits $199

Amazon is offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $199 shipped. Down from $279, with a regular price tag of $350, today’s deal is a 29% discount that brings costs down to a new all-time low. It comes in $10 under our previous mention, $19 under the current going used rate, and $80 under the price on the manufacturer’s own website. This 300W (500W peak) power station comes with a 293Wh capacity, and is able to provide power for up to six devices. It is able to fully recharge in up to four hours via a wall outlet, around 4.5 hours via a car port, and around 5.5 hours from a Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately). It features two AC ports, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

