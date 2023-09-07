Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a sporty, souped-up electric pony built for off-roading

The rally car lives on in the electric era. Ford unveiled its first rally-inspired electric vehicle Thursday, the Mustang Mach-E Rally. The electric pony is designed to push the boundaries of the Mach-e family with a rally-tuned suspension, dual-motor powertrain, and sporty design to tackle any terrain.

Ford is no stranger to going beyond the gravel. The American automaker has a rich and successful history of rally racing, winning four manufacturing championship titles.

Most recently, Ford won in 2017 in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC. However, times are changing, and Ford retired the Fiesta as it looks toward an electric future.

A new generation has arrived, and Ford’s rally spirit lives on with the 2024 Mustang Mach-e Rally. The unique off-road EV combines the best of the Mach-E GT Performance version, upgrading it with a raised suspension, rally-style alloy wheels, protective shielding, and more.

Meet the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

Boasting a tuned version of the Mustang Mach-E GT powertrain, the rally car features a dual-motor electric powertrain with “at least” 480 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Despite sharing parts, the Rally edition differs from the GT. Rather than focusing on performance, the Rally is designed to take on uncharted territory.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (Source: Ford)

To put it to the test, Ford set up a new rally course at its Michigan Proving Ground. Rally veterans created the course to simulate real-world conditions. Ford’s engineers then “abused” Mustang Mach-E Rally prototypes in 500-mile tests to ensure the model lived up to what it was intended to be.

As such, the new Rally EV features a 0.8-inch (20 mm) raised, tuned suspension equipped with MagneRide shocks and specially tuned springs.

The exterior features gloss white 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels inspired by Ford’s long rally racing history. It also comes standard with two racing stripes, which can be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow. For an additional cost, you can upgrade to Star White or Glacier Gray.

Ford’s new electric rally car comes with other contrasting accents to make the design stand out. These include a unique front splitter, black painted steel roof, upper and lower body moldings, and a distinctive front fascia with rally-inspired fog lights.

Protective shielding is added to the underside to protect the motors from gravel and dirt. Meanwhile, a protective film is added to the door cladding and arch fenders to reduce paint chips.

Paying homage to the Focus RS, which is discontinued, the vehicle wears a rear spoiler you can’t miss from a mile away.

On the inside

The new Mustang Mach-E Rally is loaded with Ford’s first RallySport Drive mode. The unique off-road mode enables bigger slides, a linear throttle response for better control, and more aggressive damping for improved handling around corners.

Ford says the drive mode combined with the new tires enables the Mach-E Rally to handle snow and other slippery on-road conditions.

The interior is upgraded with gloss white accents on the dash, part of the steering wheel, and stitching on the door.

Ford designed performance seating for the new EV featuring gloss white seatbacks and “Mach-E Rally” featured on the surface.

CEO Jim Farley says the new electric Rally car “takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads.”

Ford’s Mach-E Rally has a targeted 250-mile EPA range with a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery. Charging from 10% to 80% is expected in 36.5 minutes via DC fast charger.

The new Rally EV will be available in the US with an estimated MSRP of around $65,000 starting in early 2024. Deliveries will begin shortly after.