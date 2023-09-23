Quick Charge Podcast: September 23, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk says Tesla has a ‘performance Cybertruck’
- Tesla reveals unbelievable employment numbers at Giga Texas
- Cruise’s robotaxis created a traffic jam in Austin, here’s what went wrong
- 2024 Kia Niro EV arrives with over 250-mile range and sub-$40,000 price tag
- Lucid (LCID) obtains license to begin EV production in Saudi’s economic megacity
- BYD’s affordable Dolphin EV lands in North America as 500,000th unit rolls off the line
- There’s a lesson to take from China’s abandoned electric cars
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments