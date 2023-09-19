 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla build a $150 million Megapack battery system

Fred Lambert  | Sep 19 2023
Tesla Megapack chinchilla project

CS Energy released a new timelapse video of its $150 million Tesla Megapack project being built in Queensland.

The Megapack has become the to-go battery system for large utility-scale energy storage projects.

Tesla launched the Megapack back in 2019. It was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

A single Megapack unit is a container-sized “3 MWh battery system” with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems. With the bigger size and integrated power electronics, Tesla claims that the Megapack is 60% more energy-dense than its Powerpack. It also comes on-site, ready to install, and can ship in containers.

Last year, Tesla updated the Megapack with more capacity, 3.9 MWh, and made it a bit bigger.

The product has helped Tesla massively ramp up the deployment of energy storage capacity, which is up 222% year-over-year.

CS Energy’s Chinchilla Battery system in Queensland, Australia, is one of those battery systems contributing to Megapack’s growth.

The Australia-based energy company brought the 200 MWh Megapack system and released an interesting timelapse video showing the construction of the major battery project:

We reported on the project when it was first announced last year and it was expected to be ready by the end of 2023. So it looks like it is on time.

The new battery system is expected to enable the state to better use its renewable energy and stabilize the grid.

Tesla is taking a two-pronged approach in Australia’s energy market by addressing energy storage on a large-scale through electric ulitites with the Megapack, like this project, and it is also trying to make better use of distributed energy storage assets, like the Powerwall.

We recently reported that Tesla is looking to launch its new Tesla Electric service in Australia.

Fred Lambert

