Segway SuperScooter GT1 lands at new $1,500 low, Sun Joe electric pressure washer $87, more

The best price ever is now available on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 at $1,500. Now live with $1,300 in savings attached, you'll also be able to lock-in a new low on Sun Joe's 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer at $87. We also have some Rad Power cargo e-bikes

Segway SuperScooter GT1 lands at new low

Segway is now offering the best price to date on its SuperScooter GT1 electric scooter. Now dropping down to $1,499.99 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $2,800 going rate. This is well below previous mentions, clocking in at $1,300 off. We last saw it on sale for $2,500 back on Prime Day, for comparison.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires. Head below for more.

Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer drops to $87

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT electric pressure washer for $87. Down from $229, this 42% discount is the lowest price of 2023 on Amazon, not falling this low since November of last year. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime. You’ll be able to choose either a low setting or a high setting depending on your cleaning needs, and the onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost. With a twist of the nozzle you can adjust the spray angle from zero to 45 degrees, and the washer itself is designed to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and costs.

Rad Power takes $250 off cargo e-bikes

Rad Power is ending the week today by launching its latest e-bike sale. This time putting some of the brand’s latest cargo e-bikes in the spotlight, the savings take $250 off a series of models that offer a little more utitlity than your average electric ride. There are three different form-factors up for grabs at the best prices of the season – if not the whole year – all starting at $1,249 shipped.

All of the discounted cargo e-bikes on sale from Rad Power today are landing with some extra storage capacities in tow. There are three different models that clock in at three different price points, arriving with models that let you haul a few groceries home from the store, all the way up to EVs that have room for an extra person on the back and more.

