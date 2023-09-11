Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AA bundle hits $34, Sun Joe electric pressure washer $133, more

This Panasonic eneloop rechargeable battery bundle is headlining today’s best Green Deals, clocking in with four AAs for $34. It’s joined by Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer and an ongoing launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Grab four Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AA batteries

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Battery Charger with 4AA eneloop rechargeable batteries for $34.50 shipped. Down from $42, this $7.50 discount is the lowest markdown since April 2022. Able to charge both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 2,100 times, with four batteries taking up to three hours to fully charge, and two batteries charging in half the time. It features four separate LED lights, one for each battery, and tells you their progress; green for 80+% charged, orange for 20% to 80% charged, and red for 20% or less charged. You can also use the charged batteries inserted into the charger, and its USB charging port to plug into your mobile devices for versatile use. The four included AA batteries come pre-charged.

Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer drops to $133

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT electric pressure washer for $132.84 shipped. Down from $229, this 42% discount is the lowest price of 2023 on Amazon, not falling this low since November of last year. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime. You’ll be able to choose either a low setting or a high setting depending on your cleaning needs, and the onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost. With a twist of the nozzle you can adjust the spray angle from zero to 45 degrees, and the washer itself is designed to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and costs.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

