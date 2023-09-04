Check out the Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar design inspired by hammerhead sharks

Swedish EV maker Polestar presented the Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar at IAA Mobility in Munich on Monday. The electric supercar combines three winning designs from Polestar’s latest competition.

Meet the Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar

Polestar brought the winning design to life as a 1:1 scale model in Munich. Entrants were tasked with designing a Polestar vehicle around the “experience of performance.”

The company asked entrants to provide an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way.

Starting with over 600 entrants, Polestar narrowed the field down to three designs. The two exterior design winners were both from Paris, France.

As one focused on hallowed-out volumes inspired by hammerhead sharks, the other design winner was based on “emotional durability with technical upgradability and materials that age gracefully over time.”

Meanwhile, one interior design from China was chosen, displaying a cabin with a performance-oriented seating position representing “floating comfort and control.”

The final design is inspired by nature and emotional durability. It stands at just 1.07 meters tall and 4.56 meters long. The Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar will be displayed at the Polestar Space in Munich during IAA 2023.

Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar (Source: Polestar)

Meanwhile, Polestar is launching a partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand, starting with Hot Wheels providing inspiration for the brand’s next design contest.

CEO Thomas Ingenlath commented on the new collaboration, saying, “The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience.” He added:

All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents.

After debuting in Munich, the Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar will make its way overseas to the US. Starting October 7, it will begin its tour as a featured model at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, before traveling to other Polestar locations.

Polestar Synergy electric fantasy supercar (Source: Polestar)

Although the Synergy won’t go into production, Polestar has several upcoming electric model launches.

The brand’s first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, will begin production in the first quarter of 2023. It will launch in two versions – a long-range dual motor and a performance pack model. The standard variant is expected to feature up to 300 miles range with a starting price of $82,900.

Meanwhile, the Polestar 4 coupe SUV, unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, will begin deliveries in China by the end of the year. It will start around $60,000.