Nissan Altima’s run ends in 2025 as focus turns to electric vehicles

The popular midsize Altima sedan will ride off into the sunset in 2025 as Nissan shifts its focus to electric vehicles. But the automaker isn’t abandoning the sedan segment altogether.

Nissan is retiring the gas-powered Altima

The Nissan Altima was a popular choice for families and commuters as a functional, budget-friendly vehicle. It has continued to be one of Nissan’s bestselling vehicles.

During the second quarter of the year, the Altima was Nissan’s third top-selling model (30,409 units sold) behind the Sentra (34,938) and Rogue (71,246).

The gas-powered Altima is expected to be discontinued despite receiving an updated design, which included a new grille, redesigned logo, modern infotainment, and additional standard safety features last year.

According to Automotive News, once production of the current model ends around 2025, the gas-powered Altima will likely be retired.

It looks like the Altima will follow the Nissan Maxima, which is being discontinued this year as part of a broader effort to move to more efficient vehicles.

After accelerating its electrification strategy (Nissan Ambition 2030) earlier this year, the automaker plans to introduce 19 new EVs by 2030.

Nissan Chill-Out concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan noted the updated strategy was in response to “changes in customer needs and the business environment.” Its lineup will now be a mix of 55% electrification, up 5% from its previous plans.

Shifting its focus to electric vehicles

Will Nissan reintroduce the Altima as an electric vehicle? Its upcoming production plans may give us a clue.

Joining the LEAF (introduced in 2010) in Nissan’s global EV lineup was the all-electric Ariya SUV launched in the US in late 2022.

Nissan Ariya electric SUV (Source: Nissan)

However, according to Nissan’s supplier schedule, the automaker plans to continue expanding its EV lineup behind SUVs. The schedule shows Nissan will begin building a pair of electric sedans at its Canton, Mississippi, facility starting in 2026. A couple of electric crossovers will follow over the next two years.

More recently, Nissan showed off its next-gen electric models to dealers last month, previewing the automaker’s future lineup.

Nissan IMs electric sports sedan concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan displayed three electric models that will roll out over the next few years. One of these models was a performance sedan, a potential Maxima replacement.

The second was a crossover-style coupe, expected to be the Nissan LEAF’s successor. Dealers were informed the model would have 25% more range than the current version, suggesting roughly 265 miles of range. One described it as a “mini-Ariya.”

Nissan Arizon electric SUV concept (Source: Nissan)

Dealers were also shown an electric crossover built on the dedicated CMF-EV platform, which powers the Ariya SUV.

Nissan is touting its progress on solid-state batteries. The automaker says the batteries are more compact, providing 100 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging. Pilot production is expected to begin at its Yokohama plant next year.