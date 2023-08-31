NIO’s new EC6 spotted ahead of September debut, CEO says it will dominate its segment

The last NIO model to convert to the automaker’s second-generation platform, the EC6, was spotted ahead of its official debut in September. NIO’s CEO, William Li, believes the new EC6 “will be dominating the major market share” in its segment after launching.

NIO unveiled the first-gen EC6, a five-seat premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, with deliveries beginning in 2020.

By the following year, the EC6 led NIO’s sales with 2,505 units sold in December 2020. Meanwhile, NIO is transitioning its lineup to its newest NT 2.0 EV platform, powered by NIO Adam Supercomputer with four Nvidia DRIVE Orin system-on-chips (SoCs) to enable advanced ADAS.

With the new EC6 debuting in September, NIO will have converted all eight of its models to its next-gen NT 2.0 platform.

The EV maker has been launching new models swiftly and often, beginning with the EC7 and new ES8 in December during NIO Day 2022.

Check out the new NIO EC6 electric coupe SUV

Images are beginning to emerge of the new EC6, giving us a good look at what we can expect from the refreshed model. The latest images (via Car News China) show us the new electric coupe SUV undisguised.

New NIO EC6 (Source: Car News China/ Rednet)

NIO’s new electric coupe SUV will be 4,849 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, and 1,697 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,915 mm, roughly the same as the old model.

The NT 2.0 EC6 will be offered in NIO’s standard 75 kWh, 100 kWh, and 150 kWh battery options with a subscription service option. It will be powered by twin electric motors with up to 482 hp output. Prices are yet to be revealed.

NIO’s CEO Li said on the company’s Q2 earnings call it will take some time to ramp deliveries, “But within its own segment, it will be dominating the major market share.”

The new EC6 comes after the EV maker launched the ET5 Touring in June, NIO’s first electric station wagon for Europe.

NIO second-generation ES6 electric SUV (Source: NIO)

NIO also launched what’s believed to be its most important model yet in the new ES6, which broke its monthly sales record for a single model in July.

And finally, a new model from NIO’s “Alps” mass-market EV brand was spotted earlier this month. The sub-brand is expected to compete with Volkswagen and Toyota in the $30,000 to $50,000 price range.