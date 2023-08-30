Electrogenic unveils its most complex EV conversion to date – a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II

EV conversion specialist Electrogenic is back, showcasing its latest electrification of a classic vehicle. This time, the company truly rolled back the clock in converting a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II into an EV – describing it as its most complex conversion yet. Check this thing out.

Electrogenic is an EV conversion specialist based in the UK that takes classic vehicles and makes them electric using technology it develops 100% in-house. Although the company has since expanded into the US, its conversions have stayed true to its British roots so far, electrifying vehicles like Land Rover Defenders and Series 1s.

Earlier this year, Electrogenic showcased how it had used its propriety drop-in kit to convert a 1960s Jaguar E-Type into an EV, combining a unique look of the past with the modern, zero-emissions technology of the future.

Now, the company shared it has gone even further back in automotive history to deliver an even more unique EV built from a classic – the Rolls-Royce Phantom II.

Credit: Electrogenic







Electrogenic delivers a sleek, bespoke Rolls-Royce EV

Today, the EV conversion specialist shared details of the one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce EV, which was built for a private collector with a passion for sustainability. The EV publicly debuted at the Salon Privé – an end-of-summer automotive event in the UK where some of the most prominent developers of luxury and high-performance vehicles showcase their latest work.

Electrogenic shared that only 1,681 Phantom II units were assembled by Rolls-Royce between 1920 and 1935, and now only one features the company’s EV technology. The Phantom II is powered by a 93 kWh battery pack housed within the car’s original architecture with no modifications to the vehicle’s structure. The pack propels a single electric motor mounted between the chassis rails via a custom single-speed direct-drive transmission, delivering 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque.

Electrogenic shared that despite the Phantom II having a drag ratio close to 1, its EV technology is able to garner up to 150 miles in real-world driving scenarios.

The original Rolls-Royce model had a 7.7-liter straight-six engine and gearbox, which, when removed by the EV conversion specialist, left plenty of room for batteries between the chassis rails and under the bonnet beneath a beautiful hand-riveted aluminum cowling you can see in the images above.

Inside the Phantom II, Electrogenic made subtle but effective upgrades that are on-brand for its EV conversion style. For example, the fuel gauge is now an LED state of charge gauge; the amp meter is a power gauge; the oil temperature gauge shows charger temperature, and the water temperature gauge now shows the temperature of the motor.

Still, the conversion was not without its fair share of challenges, given the model is nearly 100 years old. Electrogenic Director Steve Drummond spoke on the company’s latest conversion and its public debut in the UK today:

We’re delighted to reveal this fabulous EV converted Phantom II to the world. It has been an immensely complicated and rewarding project, carried out over the course of 18 months by our team of sector-leading engineers, programmers and fabricators. This is undoubtedly the most complex classic car EV conversion yet attempted, the stunning results really are a testament to the world-leading talents of our team. We’re immensely proud of the results, and we’re delighted to be unveiling it at Salon Privé, here at Blenheim Palace. It’s the perfect place to reveal such a stately piece of British motoring history, now updated and future-proofed for the next hundred years of clean, silent electric motoring.

Learn more about Electrogenic unique EV conversions here.