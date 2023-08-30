Alfa Romeo reveals the 33 Stradale supercar that goes 0-60 in under 3 sec, but good luck getting one

As an homage to its 1960s sports car by the same name, Alfa Romeo has revealed a modern-day, limited-edition version of the 33 Stradale that is all-electric. In line with its name, Alfa Romeo is only building 33 versions of this supercar, and your chances of getting one from the Italian automaker are essentially zero.

Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A. is an automaker with Italian roots and over 110 years of experience – particularly in motor sports and racing but currently describes itself as a luxury car manufacturer. Since joining Stellantis following the 2021 FCA merger, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato announced the automaker will launch a new model every year between 2022 and 2026, vowing to go entirely electric by 2027.

That rollout has been slow so far, as the company has faced several delays, but the automaker has been targeting new luxury models and a greater presence in the US to compete with companies like BMW. It has also promised larger electric SUVs for US customers, but we’re not here to talk about that today.

Today’s news is the opposite – a two-seat coupé supercar called the 33 Stradale – a sleek new spin on the 1967 33 version, which itself was derived directly from the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33. Described to showcase a “muscular stance,” “brutal” rear, and complex elliptical-base lighting – this EV is one of a kind… or one of 33, we should say. Check it.

Credit: Alfa Romeo















Alfa Romeo has already sold all 33 of its new Stradale EVs

According to the Stellantis subsidiary, it will produce a V-6 twin-turbo version of the new Stradale as well, but who cares about that, right? We’re honed in on the all-electric configuration that is promising over 750 horsepower and an estimated (WLTP) range of 450 km (approximately 280 miles).

Add a top speed of 206 mph (333 km/h) plus a 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under three seconds and the electric nod to Alfa Romeo’s past, and this is something to marvel at – but likely from afar. Unfortunately, all 33 have already been spoken for – sorry. We’ve asked Alfa Romeo how many of those customers chose the BEV version of the 33 Stradale but have yet to hear back. Definitely curious to hear that number.

The vehicles will each be hand-built at the company’s “Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera,” with each example designed to be a one-off work of art and a part of the automaker’s long history. Company CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato elaborated:

With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud. Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.

Other features include corner openings of the doors, a wraparound sunroof, a truncated tail, round taillight clusters, and active air systems that help deliver a drag coefficient of 0.375. Inside, drivers will experience an aircraft-style console featuring a 3D telescope display (seen above) and instrument clusters above and below again, similar to a cockpit.

Check out the 33 Stradale in action in Alfa Romeo’s debut video posted today: