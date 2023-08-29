 Skip to main content

Tesla makes Superchargers free in Europe for a day

Aug 29 2023
Tesla is making all Superchargers free in Europe for a day in celebration of 10 years of Supercharging on the continent.

The Supercharger network launched 11 years ago.

Tesla decided to deploy its own DC fast-charging stations because virtually no one else was at the time or certainly not at the scale that the automaker needed to support its planned fleet.

The then California-based company first started deploying stations locally, but it quickly expanded all around the world.

Tesla announced that today marks the 10-year anniversary of the first Superchargers being deployed in Europe – more specifically in Norway:

10 years ago today, the first 6 Supercharger stations opened in Norway. Now, our network spans 36 countries, 1000+ sites & 13k+ Supercharger posts—enabling freedom of travel, no matter your destination.

To celebrate, Tesla announced that it won’t charge you to charge on the Supercharger network in Europe today:

The automaker makes it sound like even non-Tesla electric vehicles will be able to charge for free.

Tesla has yet to completely open its Supercharger network in Europe to non-Tesla EVs, but 70% of them already are accessible to other EVs.

So if you are in Europe, go get yourself a full charge, compliments of Tesla.

