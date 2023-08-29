Rad Power Bikes end of summer $700 off e-bike sale, Anker solar power stations, more

As summer comes to an end, Rad Power Bikes is offering some of the best prices ever on its collection of popular e-bikes. With up to $700 off a series of different EVs, the savings today are also joined by discounts on Anker solar power stations and a massive list of other e-bike discounts.

Rad Power Bikes end of summer sale

Time is running out to save in the Rad Power Bikes end of summer clearance event. With a series of e-bike discounts set to close at the end of the month, this is your last week to lock-in as much as $700 in savings across a collection of the brand’s popular EVs. While you’ll want to shop the entire collection of markdowns right here, a favorite is putting the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike in the spotlight. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,749. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year at $250 off. It does come within $50 of the all-time low from last fall, but is the best we’ve seen since.

Alongside the RadRunner Plus that’s headlining the savings as a particularly uncommon markdown, the savings also continue over to a series of other e-bikes. All discounted to some of the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows in their own right, the savings are live through the next few weeks.

Save $400 on Anker’s SOLIX F1200 solar power station

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX F12 Portable Solar Power Station Kit for $1,600. Down from $2,000, this 20% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product since dropping from $2,300 at the beginning of 2023. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid.

Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. You can combine the three included solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. It also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

