Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s comically large wiper at work

A new video of a Tesla Cybertruck shows the electric pickup truck’s comically large wiper at work.

It looks like it will actually make it to production.

The Cybertruck’s wiper (that’s not a typo – it’s a singular wiper) has been a point of controversy.

Early Cybertruck prototypes featured a monstrously large windshield wiper. The wiper, which is so large it looks like it could be used as a weapon, sits in view on the side when not in use, unlike on regular vehicles where wipers stay tucked next to the hood.

CEO Elon Musk has previously said that this wiper design would not make it to production, but the beta prototypes that have been spotted in the wild did feature the wiper in question.

Tesla is now producing Cybertruck release candidates, and it looks like it has virtually the same wiper that people have been complaining about.

Brad Sloan recently flew a drone over Gigafactory Texas and spotted a Cybertruck coming out of the factory, and it briefly used its wiper:

The wiper looks even bigger than in previous versions of the vehicle, which could be due to complaints from people who saw the image featured above where it looks like it couldn’t clean the passenger side of the windshield.

It also appears to still sit on the side rather than tucked under the hood when not in use.

Tesla has been producing dozens of Cybertrucks lately as it prepares for a delivery event expected at the end of the quarter.

What do you think about Cybertruck’s wiper? Deal breaker or no big deal? Let us know in the comment section below.