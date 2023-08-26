Tesla now trolls Toyota with Cybertruck wrapped to look like Tundra

Tesla appears to be continuing its trolling of pickup truck competitors with another Cybertruck wrapped to look like another pickup. This time, it looks to be a Toyota Tundra.

A month ago, a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck leaked from a Tesla shop.

We were all a bit confused about the fact that the Cybertruck in question appeared to feature a new wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150.

The Cybertruck with the F-150 wrap was later spotted on public roads in California – presumably as part of Tesla’s test and validation program for the electric pickup truck.

The goal of this project was not clear. A theory is that Tesla was trolling Ford with the wrap on the electric pickup truck.

CEO Elon Musk has often expressed frustration with pickup truck designs, which he says “haven’t changed much in 30 years”. He has mentioned that when justifying the Cybertruck’s radical design.

Now a second Tesla Cybertruck wrapped to make it look like another brand’s pickup was spotted in the wild (via the Cybertruck Owners Club):

This time, it looks like Tesla tried to make the wrap look like a Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra is one of the best-selling pickups in the US with about 100,000 units per year.

Tesla has rarely used camouflage or wraps on prototype vehicles, but as of late, it has been using wraps on the Cybertruck more frequently.

Wraps are going to be the only way to change the color of the Cybertruck since it is only going to be offered with its stainless steel finish.

It’s not clear if Tesla is going to offer factory wraps or let third parties take over the market.

Some have speculated that Tesla might be testing wrapping the Cybertruck with those wraps spotted in the wild rather than being an attempt to camouflage them before the official launch.

Tesla is expected to launch the production version of the Cybertruck at a delivery event at the end of September.