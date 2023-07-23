 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 23 2023 - 3:43 pm PT
A picture of a Tesla Cybertruck with a wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150 has leaked from a Tesla shop.

It looks like Tesla is trolling, but more importantly, the picture raises questions about the Cybertruck’s frunk.

Lately, we have seen several Tesla Cybertruck prototypes with wraps driving in California.

The automaker appears to either be hiding its Cybertruck release candidates or testing wraps on its electric trucks, or both.

But now a Cybertruck with a more, let’s say, creative wrap has leaked from a Tesla shop.

Greggertruck shared the picture on Twitter:

After the first two Cybertrucks spotted with wraps were camouflaged, Tesla appears to be trolling by making the truck look like a regular pickup truck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously said that pickup trucks, like the F-150, are boring-looking since pickup truck designs haven’t changed in 30 years.

The automaker is likely going to test this release candidate on the roads and it is going to make people talk, which is likely the goal here.

But the leaked picture is potentially more interesting for the best look under the hood of the Cybertruck yet.

It raised doubts about the Cybertruck having a front truck, frunk, at all:

It’s possible that the liner is just not installed and the Cybertruck does have a frunk, but it looks like it would be fairly small if it does.

It would be the first Tesla vehicle without a frunk, if it turns out to be the case.

Frunks are also believed to be more valuable in electric pickup trucks rather than in regular passenger electric cars since they have beds instead of trunks.

In the case of the Cybertruck, it’s not too bad since it has a closed bed, but it could still be nice to have access to a separate enclosed area.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

