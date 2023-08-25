Testing a 40 mph standing electric scooter: Nanrobot N6 review

For some electric scooter riders, modest speeds of 15-20 mph (24-40 km/h) are plenty. For others who want to travel on larger roads or cover farther distances on their scooter commutes, faster speeds are necessary. It’s those types of riders that Nanrobot had in mind when they rolled out their latest model, the Nanrobot N6.

With a top speed of 40 mph (65 km/h), this electric scooter definitely has those faster scooter riders covered.

And unlike some imported scooters, it didn’t leave me with that rickety feeling that can leave me shying away from fully utilizing the top speed.

To see my testing in full living color, check out my video review below. Then keep on scrolling for my complete thoughts!

Nanrobot N6 video review

Nanrobot N6 tech specs

Motors : Dual 1,000W hub motors

: Dual 1,000W hub motors Battery : 52V 26Ah (1,352 Wh)

: 52V 26Ah (1,352 Wh) Top speed : 40 mph (65 km/h)

: 40 mph (65 km/h) Range : 40 miles (65 km)

: 40 miles (65 km) Weight : 88 lb (40 kg)

: 88 lb (40 kg) Load capacity : 330 lb (150 kg)

: 330 lb (150 kg) Brakes : Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes

: Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes Tires : 10-inch pneumatic off-road tires

: 10-inch pneumatic off-road tires Lights: Front and rear LED

More power, more speed

Fast electric scooters can be a lot of fun, but they can also be pricey. Last month, I tested out the 2023 Apollo Pro and hit speeds of over 40 mph (65 km/h), but that didn’t come cheap. At closer to $3,000, the Apollo Pro is a fantasy for many budget-minded riders.

Scooters like the Nanrobot N6 try to deliver similar performance at a better price, even if they come with a shorter feature list. And with a price tag of $1,899, the N6 here offers up that performance in a much more affordable package.

While I wasn’t traveling at 40 mph all of the time, I certainly enjoyed taking it to the limit often. If you’re going to give me that power, I won’t make you suffer the insult of not using it.

I also made sure to wear a full-face helmet as well as Nanrobot’s armored jacket when riding at fast speeds, as you never know when you’ll need the extra protection.

That being said, there’s, of course, a time and a place for such high speeds. And that time and place was on a road with 45 mph speed limits and a decently wide bike lane painted on the side of it.

Of course, I would never ride that fast in a city bike lane, but most cyclists don’t even use these Florida bike lanes since they’re painted on the side of 45-50 mph roads. Instead, most cyclists use the multiuse paths set 20 feet back off of the road, leaving us to enjoy the wide-open bike lanes on the side of the death roads.

The ability to go that fast is thanks to a pair of 1,000W hub motors putting out some serious power. They draw that juice from the large 52V and 26Ah battery offering 1,352 Wh of capacity. Nanrobot says the battery is made from UL-listed Samsung cells, though I doubt the finished pack is UL-listed itself.

With that much battery beneath your sneakers, you’re pretty much never going to come up short on range unless you forget to charge it. I think you’d find it hard to get less than 30 miles (48 km) of range per charge, and many people who ride at more modest city speeds will find that they’re getting closer to 45 or 50 miles (72-80 km) of range.

The scooter even includes a second charge port just in case you want to pick up a second charger to fill up that battery even more quickly.

Comfortable at all speeds

As much fun as it is riding fast, most of my time was spent at speeds in the 20-30 mph range, or closer to 32-40 km/h. It’s just more common to cruise at those speeds around the city and in neighborhoods.

No matter what speed I was going, the scooter was quite comfortable to ride. The suspension is actually quite decent, and the scooter felt plenty nimble underneath me.

The 360-degree lighting also makes me feel better about riding at night since the deck lighting gives me side visibility in addition to my headlights and taillights, which let cars know when I am coming or going.

The brakes are also nice and grippy, giving me confident stops with hydraulic braking.

The folding mechanism is fairly comfortable to use. It has a big screw wheel that you spin around like the crank on a fire hydrant so you know it’s good and closed. Then the stem folds down and locks into the deck with a big metal catch so you know it’s locked and ready to be carried. At 88 pounds (40 kg), I wouldn’t recommend trying to carry it very far. But it is possible to lift it confidently into a car since you know the catch keeps it folded.

One major complaint

My one big gripe about the Nanrobot N6 is shared with many other scooters of this style: the throttle. It uses an index-finger pull throttle, which is similar in style to a small brake lever. It’s also placed right above the brake lever so that it’s very easy to move from one to the other. That also means it’s very easy for newcomers to e-scooters to get confused between the two.

I’ve never been a fan of index finger throttles due to their proximity to the brake levers, and I haven’t changed that opinion this time, either.

I’m not even a fan of thumb throttles (why would you want to use any type of lever as a throttle on a vehicle that you’re constantly bouncing around on?), but I’d at least call that an upgrade over the throttle they give us.

Sum it all up

At $1,899, you better give me some good performance when I’m paying this much cash. And the Nanrobot N6 seems to deliver.

It’s fast, powerful, and comfortable, all at the same time. The folding feels sturdy, the scooter is nice and nimble, and the entire package feels well thought out.

I’ll never like that throttle design, but it’s the one major sin on the entire scooter. Other than that, I’m pretty darn happy with the N6.