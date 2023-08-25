BirdBike e-bike sees $1,369 discount alongside EGO electric leaf blower combo at $249

Need a new e-bike? The oh-so popular BirdBike e-bike is now dropping to one of its lowest prices ever at $930. With $1,369 in savings attached, the deals today are also joined by the perfect electric tool upgrade for fall. This EGO Power+ electric string trimmer and blower combo is now on sale at $249 just in time for those falling leaves. We also have a massive list of e-bike discounts, too, if your EV needs are going to require something a bit different.

Save big on the popular BirdBike e-bike

Getting out in the fresh air and exercising by riding a bike can be a great way to commute and enjoy a day. But sometimes you need a little more speed and a little less physical excursion. That’s where electric boosts and motors come in handy. During a special Labor Day Sale, which runs from August 25th through September 4th, you can get a BirdBike eBike on sale for just $929.97 (Reg. $2,299).

This powerful e-bike can reach up to 20 MPH in speed and up to 50 miles in range. It comes with instant boost capabilities when you press its throttle to the handlebar, so you can boost rides and get to your destination faster. The BirdBike eBike also comes with a 500W motor and a high-performance carbon drive train that helps you maintain stability on the road and while keeping your bike in good shape for a time to come.

This EGO Power+ electric string trimmer and blower combo at $249

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $249. Down from its usual $300, this 17% discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product and the best price of the year. With autumn’s approach, there will be plenty of work around the yard and what better way to prepare than with this trimmer and blower combo kit!

The blower features a 2.5Ah ARC lithium-ion battery that gives you 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge alongside its brushless motor that that reach 250 to 530 CFM, delivering low vibrations to ensure prolonged motor life. Utilizing the same battery and brushless motor technology, the string trimmer offers a 15-inch cutting swath with variable speed control to tackle any job that arises.

Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station now $280 off

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station for $2,519. This $280 discount from the usual $2,799 price tag is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this new release. It comes within $20 of the all-time low set once before. With a vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances making it ideal for RVs, travel trailers, or even at-home emergencies.

It is able to fully charge in two and a half hours by a wall outlet or three to four hours by solar panels. You can monitor the real-time status of its remaining battery level, estimated running time, and input/output wattages through the Jackery app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, giving you the ability to also customize settings according to your needs. It even comes with a 5-year warranty to ensure you get complete and total protection. Our launch coverage details everything else you should know, as well.

